Blast occurs in Yerevan glass workshop, there are injured
Blast occurs in Yerevan glass workshop, there are injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Several people are injured after an explosion Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, at 10:28am, informing that a blast had occurred in Yerevan, and that rescuers were needed.

Two fire and rescue teams, a special rescue squad, operative and emergency response teams, as well as a psychologist were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the explosion had taken place at a glass workshop, and the latter’s walls had partly collapsed.

According to preliminary information, two people were hospitalized, while another person was rushed to hospital by local efforts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
