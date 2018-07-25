Blast occurs in Yerevan glass workshop, there are injured

Several people are injured after an explosion Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, at 10:28am, informing that a blast had occurred in Yerevan, and that rescuers were needed.

Two fire and rescue teams, a special rescue squad, operative and emergency response teams, as well as a psychologist were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the explosion had taken place at a glass workshop, and the latter’s walls had partly collapsed.

According to preliminary information, two people were hospitalized, while another person was rushed to hospital by local efforts.