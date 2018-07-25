News
Wednesday
July 25
News
Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for Toronto shooting
Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for Toronto shooting
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

ISIS has claimed responsibility for shooting in Toronto on Sunday, leaving two people dead, Reuters reported. 

The incident occurred in Toronto late Sunday night as the gunman opened fire on people, clashed with police and was killed.

Two people were killed, including 10 year-old girl, and 13 injured as the result of the shooting.

The attacker “was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries,” a statement by the group said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
