Armenia second President’s questioning concludes

YEREVAN. – Armenia second President Robert Kocharyan’s questioning, in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1, 2008, has concluded.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed the aforementioned from the Special Investigation Service (SIS).

The questioning lasted several hours.

The SIS, however, has not yet announced anything formal with respect to this questioning.

SIS Chief Sasun Khachatryan on Thursday told reporters that Kocharyan’s questioning will be recorded on video and be attached to the files of this criminal case.

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov on Thursday arrived in the SIS, also for questioning along the lines of the said criminal case.

Separately, charges were filed against former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, along the lines of this criminal case, and a search for him was declared.

On March 1, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.