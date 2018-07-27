News
News
EAEU decides on Moldova’s status in this organization
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has made a decision with respect to Moldova’s status in this organization, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“By the decision of the Supreme Eurasian [Economic] Council [the highest supranational body of the EAEU], the provision about an observer country status in the Eurasian Economic Union has been approved,” Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session Friday in Saint Petersburg, Russia. “Such status has been granted to Moldova.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
