News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 27
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Pashinyan: EAEU will create a body to investigate air accidents
Pashinyan: EAEU will create a body to investigate air accidents
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

"As regards the establishment of an air accident investigation authority, I would like to note that according to experts’ indications, harmonization in this field may be completed as soon as by this yearend. In this regard, it is crucial for us to rule out the overlap of functions with the International Aviation Committee.
In conclusion, I would like to express my hope that the agreements reached today will help enhance EAEU’s effectiveness and provide for our countries’ sustainable development," Pashinyan noted.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Promotion of digital agenda is priority for both Armenia and other EAEU-member States
I would like to thank Head of RF Government Dmitry Medvedev for hospitality and high-level organization of today’s meeting...
 EAEU decides on Moldova’s status in this organization
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Armenia PM: Paralyzing Eurasian Economic Union is not our objective
Pashinyan on Thursday will head to Saint Petersburg, Russia…
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg on July 26
Putin, Pashinyan discuss Eurasian Union over phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin had telephone talks…
 Putin and Lukashenko hold phone talks over Eurasian Union
the sides also discussed current international issue…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news