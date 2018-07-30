News
Japan to withdraw air defense systems after threat reduction from North Korea
Japan to withdraw air defense systems after threat reduction from North Korea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Japanese Defense Ministry decided to roll down the US Patriot PAC-3 anti-missile systems deployed in the south-west of the country, Gazeta reported referring to Reuters.

According to source, this decision was made as the missile threat from North Korea declined after the US-North Korean summit. At the same time, the Japanese authorities are ready to return the anti-missile systems to their former place, if the security situation changes. Patriot PAC-3 will remain deployed in Tokyo.

Earlier, the North Korean authorities created a special group to start a dialogue with the Japanese side. According to reports, the group could have been established on April 26, 2018, when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and on June 12, when the US-North Korean summit was held.
