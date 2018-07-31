Travelblog presents new film about Armenia

The Travelblog team presented a new travel film about Armenia.
“Beautiful mountain landscapes, deep gorges, amazing monasteries and old history. But the first and the most important one is of course people! All the Armenians we met were unique, insanely photogenic and surprisingly hospitable. And, we managed to see a lot! Haghpat, Khor Virap, Noravank and Tatev Monasteries - it seems like here time stopped! Amberd castle, Karahunj, Areni cave complex where people's wires just get crossed up,” one of the original authors, Alexander Alimov said.
The music for the trip film is written by the Armenian composer and musician Bagrat Terteryan.