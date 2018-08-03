News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan refuses to testify and participate in investigative actions - SIS Head
Robert Kocharyan refuses to testify and participate in investigative actions - SIS Head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The petition of the lawyers of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan about the change of the preventive measure should be rejected - this is in the interests of the case, Sasun Khachatryan, the head of the Special Investigative Service, stated in an interview with the Public TV.

According to him, Kocharyan, being at large, can interfere with course to the investigation taking into account his official status and social ties. Sasun Khachatryan recalled that Kocharyan had earlier been summoned for interrogation as a witness, but he was late, and at that time he had been involved as a defendant because of new evidence.

The head of the SIS stated that Robert Kocharyan refused to give evidence and did not take part in investigative actions.

"Kocharyan refused to give testimony as he did not want to participate in the investigation, he just left the investigation room," said the head of the SIS.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-deputy PM charged over 2008 March 1 case
Lawyers of Robert Kocharyan to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1
Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan noted that the submission of the complaint has been delayed...
 Armenia 2nd President’s legal defender: Decision to declare state of emergency is in line with law
The constitutional institution has not been eliminated in the country, and the new one has not been created…
 Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: We can’t figure out connection between charged article and specific actions
Under the Constitutional Law and the European Convention on Human Rights, you can’t summon a person as a witness if you know that he is a suspect…
 MFA: Armenia proposes CSTO partner states to start Secretary General replacement process
A charge has been brought in the country, against Collective Security Treaty Organization chief Yuri Khachaturov…
 Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: It was clear that this is a directive
I believe the culprits are at the Prosecutor General’s Office, [and] the SIS…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news