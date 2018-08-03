Robert Kocharyan refuses to testify and participate in investigative actions - SIS Head

The petition of the lawyers of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan about the change of the preventive measure should be rejected - this is in the interests of the case, Sasun Khachatryan, the head of the Special Investigative Service, stated in an interview with the Public TV.

According to him, Kocharyan, being at large, can interfere with course to the investigation taking into account his official status and social ties. Sasun Khachatryan recalled that Kocharyan had earlier been summoned for interrogation as a witness, but he was late, and at that time he had been involved as a defendant because of new evidence.

The head of the SIS stated that Robert Kocharyan refused to give evidence and did not take part in investigative actions.

"Kocharyan refused to give testimony as he did not want to participate in the investigation, he just left the investigation room," said the head of the SIS.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.