Armenia ex-deputy PM charged over 2008 March 1 case
Armenia ex-deputy PM charged over 2008 March 1 case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan was charged over 2008 March 1 events, the head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan noted.

"According to the portal Wikileaks, the judge of the Constitutional Court Valery Poghosyan was put under pressure. He complained that he was pressured from the office of second president Robert Kocharyan, so that he made a decision in favor of Serzh Sargsyan. This publication was confirmed, "he said.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On the evening of July 26, ex-President Robert Kocharyan had given an interview, during which he had said the criminal case against him was trumped-up and a political vendetta.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
