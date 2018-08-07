News
Tuesday
August 07
News
Russian border guards in Armenia detain 2nd trespasser within 1 week at Turkey boundary
Russian border guards in Armenia detain 2nd trespasser within 1 week at Turkey boundary
Region:Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended another trespasser at border with Turkey.

The Russian frontier guards at the Artashat border guard detachment division have detained a person who had illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border along the Araks River, informed the press service of the Russian Border Guard Department in Armenia.

It was found out that this intruder is a Bangladeshi citizen.

He was handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies.

The circumstances behind this incident are being investigated.

The previous border trespassing in Armenia was recorded last week.

Russian border guards in Armenia apprehend Turkey spy
