PM urges those living abroad to invest in Armenia
PM urges those living abroad to invest in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Instead of helping them, the government shall help the residents of border communities work, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday said during his talk with the residents of Berd town, in Tavush Province of Armenia.

Also, the PM yet again urged those living abroad to invest in Armenia.

“Our people don’t ask for help; our people are creative people who can flourish their home,” Pashinyan said. “And we, the government, shall assist [them] with everything.

“If someone is hungry, he should not be ‘given fish,’ but should be helped in ‘catching fish.’ The time of ‘giving fish’ [to people] has passed in Armenia.”
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
