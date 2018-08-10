Armenia PM on Lavrov statement: Our Russian Federation partners and we need to adapt

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statement, according to which the latest events unrolling in Armenia conflict with the declarations of the country’s new leaders that there no longer will be political persecutions in Armenia.
“This is a new situation; [and] we all, including our Russian Federation partners and we, need to adapt to that new situation,” Pashinyan noted. “So, everything is normal.”
