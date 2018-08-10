Robert Kocharyan's attorneys are optimistic

YEREVAN.- Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan's attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters that if the court fears that Robert Kocharyan may abscond, the court can change the precautionary measure from arrest to a written undertaking not to leave the place.
The attorney noted that Robert Kocharyan was present at today's court session and presented his position. "Our expectations are positive, I think, the court should satisfy our complaint", the attorney noted.
He stressed that the allegations of the prosecution that being at large, Robert Kocharyan can influence the investigation, are not justified.