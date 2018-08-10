News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 10
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan's attorneys are optimistic
Robert Kocharyan's attorneys are optimistic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan's attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters that if the court fears that Robert Kocharyan may abscond, the court can change the precautionary measure from arrest to a written undertaking not to leave the place.

The attorney noted that Robert Kocharyan was present at today's court session and presented his position. "Our expectations are positive, I think, the court should satisfy our complaint", the attorney noted.

He stressed that the allegations of the prosecution that being at large, Robert Kocharyan can influence the investigation, are not justified.  
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO chief’s attorney files appeal with Armenia appellate court
Although bail was used as a precautionary measure for Khachaturov…
 Appellate court ruling on Armenia 2nd President to be publicized on August 13
Kocharyan’s legal defenders have appealed to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody…
 Armenia PM on 2nd President’s indictment: It wouldn’t be right that I make any comments on this topic today
But I believe that each and every citizen of the Republic of Armenia has the answer to that question…
 Appellate court resumes considering appeal to commute decision on remanding Armenia 2nd President in custody
Robert Kocharyan also is in attendance to this hearing…
 Special Investigation Service: Armenia ex-deputy PM not indicted based on WikiLeaks info
There was sufficient evidence to charge Armen Gevorgyan…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service: All who have information on March 2008 case will be questioned
In connection with whether third President Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned too…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news