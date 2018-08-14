News
Tuesday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia PM: Every penny stolen from people will be returned
Armenia PM: Every penny stolen from people will be returned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Those responsible for the crimes against people should be held accountable, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a video message to Armenian people.

According to him, this way of establishing the rule of law has no alternative, and everyone will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with the Armenian law.

“Throughout the entire process, our government feels the same responsibility both to the people and the rule of law. We will organize the entire political process in the framework of the powers received from the people and we will not exceed this framework,” he said.

According to him, “all criminals will be held accountable. Every penny stolen from the people will be returned.”

Armenian Prime Minister urged everyone to go to the rally on August 17 to sum up the results of 100 days of his tenure.

As reported earlier, now the protests are being held in Yerevan against the decision of the Court of Appeal to release the second president Robert Kocharyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
