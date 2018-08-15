News
Expert on Kocharyan's case: Significant part of society will not agree with any court decision
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The charges brought against the second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan are difficult to prove, Modus Vivendi head Ara Papian told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, it would be easier to prove the charge of illegal enrichment.

The statements that Kocharyan enjoys immunity were untrue, as he is responsible for his actions, like the rest of the citizens. The expert believes that it is important to have a fair trial.

“I am convinced that no matter what decision the court takes, a significant part of the society will not agree with it,” Papian said, adding that there was no pressure or interference from the current Armenian authorities, otherwise the former president would not be released.

As reported earlier, Robert Kocharyan was charged in connection with the March 1, 2008 events in Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
