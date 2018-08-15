Legal defender: CSTO chief is Armenia citizen

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov is solely a citizen of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

Khachaturov’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, reflecting on the information that the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was checking reports on the CSTO chief’s Russian citizenship.

“Yuri Khachaturov is solely an RA citizen,” Poghosyan said.

There were reports in the press that Khachaturov is an Russian citizen.

Incumbent CSTO Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov has been charged in the country, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan in March 2008. On July 27 of the current year, however, Khachaturov was released on bail.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.