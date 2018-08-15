NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.08.2018

A person had called the 911 emergency hotline and informed that he was going to blow up the Ministry of Health, which is located in Armenian Government Building No.3.
The alarm about a bomb being placed at the building was false, police said in a statement.
Later police said the person calling 911 was identified.
LGBT community representatives and their supporters invaded a police station on Tuesday, police said in a statement.
Police was alerted that citizens had been attacked and that the attacker was armed with a knife. The policemen found out that those who made the calls were LGBT representatives and they have been attacked by a citizen, who was detained by the police officers.
The LGBT representatives and their supporters, finding out that the detained person was taken to the Central Department, gathered in front of the police station, where a brawl started.
The citizens together with their supporters invaded the police station to find the detained person and to revenge, during which two police officers were injured and one of them was hospitalized. The police were finally able to calm down the situation.
Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has signed an executive order to recall Oleg Yesayan from his positions as Armenia’s ambassador to Belarus, and as Armenia’s representative at the statutory and other organizations of the Commonwealth of Independent States’ (CIS).
Armen Ghevondyan has been appointed to the aforesaid positions.
Software companies that are registered in Armenia can now upload and sell their paid apps on Google Play, and get revenues.
Until now, programmers from Armenia could not upload their paid apps on Google Play, since Armenia was not on Google’s list of permitted countries, Transport and IT Ministry said in a statement. Respective negotiations were held between the ministry and Google, since the previous year; and last week, these negotiations concluded with success.
Armenian Prime Minister is responsible for the decisions on the matters considered by the CSTO Collective Security Council and will represent Armenia in the organization.
The matter was discussed during a meeting the CSTO Permanent Council which was held under the chairmanship of the Kazakh side.