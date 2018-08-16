Attorney: We will petition to ECHR if Armenia 2nd President is arrested again

If Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan is arrested for a second time, the defense will petition to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Hayk Alumyan, one of Kocharyan’s legal defenders, stated the above-said at a press conference on Thursday.
The attorney said, aside from immunity, they had submitted two more grounds to the Court of Appeal in order to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding the second President in custody.
“The other two grounds are no less important,” Alumyan said, in particular. “And that’s why we’ll appeal to the RA [Republic of Armenia] Court of Cassation because it’s important to us that those two grounds are interpreted too.”
As reported earlier, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
On July 27, Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision. But on Monday, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom on the grounds that he has presidential immunity.
On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.