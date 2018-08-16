News
Kocharyan: Not declaring state of emergency today would be viewed as inaction by president
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The law on the introduction of a state of emergency was signed when there was already a died police officer, dozens of cars were already burned, the barricades were built, internal troops were attacked, the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said during the interview with Yerkir Media TV channel, answering a question about the necessity of introducing the emergency on March 1, 2008.

"Not declaring a state of emergency today would be viewed as inaction by president. After all, the president was the guarantor of the constitutional order by the Constitution, at that time it was so, "added Robert Kocharyan.

According to him, there was a real threat to the constitutional order, because the opposite side stated that its goal was the disorganization of the state system. "Did I have to watch calmly how the state system was being disintegrating? Today I would be accused, I would be accused of inaction, "the ex-president stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
