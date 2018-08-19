News
Iran to unveil Bavar 373 missile system in spring 2019
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian deputy Defense Minister for International Affairs announced that Iran will unveil a domestic version of the Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Bavar 373, by the end of the current Iranian year, meaning by March 20, 2019, ISNA reported.

Iranian deputy Defense Minister for International Affairs Brigadier Mohammad Ahadi said Iranian experts are reached to a level that produce and design the domestic version of the Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Bavar 373 based on advanced domestic technologies.

Mentioning that Iranian army has abundant aerial, ground and maritime capabilities, he added that military and economic powers are essential for providing national security.

He stated that while the country's investment in the defense sphere was smaller than when compared with neighboring states, it was still providing security in the region.

In June, Brigadier Gen. Ali Balali, an official at the Khatam-al Anbia air defense base, said that Bavar 373, will become operational in the near future, as the project is progressing as scheduled.
