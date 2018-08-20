NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.08.2018

The snap election for Yerevan Council of Elders will take place on September 23. This was decided at Saturday’s meeting of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia.
The deadline for submission of applications for running in the ballot vote is September 3.
A charge has been filed against Ambik Gevorgyan, the driver of former Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan.
But a signature bond to not leaving Armenia has been selected as his precautionary measure.
Ambik Gevorgyan and Henrik Abrahamyan—the brother of Hovik Abrahamyan—were detained on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Henrik Abrahamyan was later arrested.
Eight Armenian citizens, including one child, were injured in a major road accident in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi.
A minivan and a car had crashed in Tbilisi. According to latest reports, one of the injured Armenians Maria Panyan, 29, died in hospital.
An emergency situation has been created in several villages of Armenia’s Armavir Province, and due to heavy rains.
The water channel passing through these rural communities could not contain the flow of the continuing rain. As a result, the water burst out of the channel and flooded cultivated lands, vineyards, basements of houses, and barns. A working group, led by Deputy Provincial Governor Gagik Gabrielyan, visited these villages to get familiarized with the situation on the spot.