Heavy rains create emergency situation in Armenia’s Armavir Province

An emergency situation has been created in Shenik, Karakert, and Dalarik villages of Armenia’s Armavir Province, and due to heavy rains, informed the information and public relations department of the Armavir provincial hall.

The water channel passing through these rural communities could not contain the flow of the continuing rain. As a result, the water burst out of the channel and flooded cultivated lands, vineyards, basements of houses, and barns.

A working group, led by Deputy Provincial Governor Gagik Gabrielyan, visited these villages to get familiarized with the situation on the spot.

Community commissions that assess damages caused by emergencies also will carry out work at these communities.