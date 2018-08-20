News
Monday
August 20
News
8 Armenia citizens, including one child, injured in Georgia road accident
8 Armenia citizens, including one child, injured in Georgia road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Eight Armenian citizens, including one child, were injured in a major road accident in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi. 

On Monday at 5:14am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report from the Emergency Situations Management Agency of Georgia, informing that that a minivan and a car had crashed in Tbilisi, at 2:58am.

The car’s driver as well as eight Armenian citizens, including one child, were injured and hospitalized.  

At 8:17am, contact was established with the aforesaid Georgian agency, which informed that two of the injured were in satisfactory condition, whereas another one—in critical condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
