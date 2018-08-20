8 Armenia citizens, including one child, injured in Georgia road accident

Eight Armenian citizens, including one child, were injured in a major road accident in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi.
On Monday at 5:14am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report from the Emergency Situations Management Agency of Georgia, informing that that a minivan and a car had crashed in Tbilisi, at 2:58am.
The car’s driver as well as eight Armenian citizens, including one child, were injured and hospitalized.
At 8:17am, contact was established with the aforesaid Georgian agency, which informed that two of the injured were in satisfactory condition, whereas another one—in critical condition.