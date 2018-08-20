News
Armenia ex-PM’s driver faces criminal charge
Armenia ex-PM’s driver faces criminal charge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A charge has been filed against Ambik Gevorgyan, the driver of former Prime Minister—and National Assembly ex-speaker—Hovik Abrahamyan of Armenia. 

The Special Investigation Service (SIS) informed the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Gevorgyan was charged with carrying out the publicly perilous act specified by the Criminal Code.

But a signature bond to not leaving Armenia has been selected as his precautionary measure.

Information had been received—along the lines of the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008—that large quantities of weapons and ammunition were illegally kept at the former mechanic-repair plant belonging to ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan, in Mkhchyan village of Ararat Province.

On August 6 and 7, the National Security Service officers and SIS investigators conducted a search at this plant, and they found large quantities of weapons and ammunition. 

According to preliminary operative data, these weapons and ammunition were used during the aforesaid events in Yerevan.

Ambik Gevorgyan and Henrik Abrahamyan—the brother of Hovik Abrahamyan—were detained on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Henrik Abrahamyan was later arrested.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
