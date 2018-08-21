News
News
Armenia Police chief explains involvement in March 2008 events
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan has shed light on his involvement in the events that occurred in March 2008, in capital city Yerevan. 

At Tuesday’s press conference to sum up the results of the first 100 days of his tenure in this capacity, Osipyan noted that at the time, he was serving as Deputy Commander of the Police Patrol Service Regiment.

“My involvement [in those events] was the same as any other policeman’s involvement,” he said adding, however, that no major incidents had occurred in the area that had been entrusted to him during those events.

Valeri Osipyan noted that even though the investigation into these events has not called for him for questioning for a second time, he is ready to repeat what was said earlier if he is called again.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
