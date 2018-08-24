Armenia MP: Eurasian Economic Union also should have parliamentary format

YEREVAN. – Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Friday met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

First, Ashotyan underscored Armenia’s relations with Russia, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors reflected on Armenia-Russia parliamentary cooperation.

Separately, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the role which both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) play for Armenia, and he emphasized the need to set up a parliamentary format along the lines of the EAEU too.

Ashotyan and Ambassador Kopirkin touched also upon the domestic political challenges of Armenia.