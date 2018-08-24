News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 24
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Eurasian Economic Union also should have parliamentary format
Armenia MP: Eurasian Economic Union also should have parliamentary format
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Friday met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

First, Ashotyan underscored Armenia’s relations with Russia, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors reflected on Armenia-Russia parliamentary cooperation.

Separately, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the role which both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) play for Armenia, and he emphasized the need to set up a parliamentary format along the lines of the EAEU too.

Ashotyan and Ambassador Kopirkin touched also upon the domestic political challenges of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Russia MODs to discuss legal support to cooperation
They will meet in Moscow, from Tuesday to Thursday…
 Armenia defense minister to Russia military industry company official: We are interested in individual products
In Moscow, Davit Tonoyan met with the deputy director of Almaz-Antey…
 Kalashnikov rifles’ new series to be manufactured in Armenia
The respective contract was signed on Tuesday…
 Armenia minister, Russia defense export company director discuss technico-military cooperation
They met within the framework of the “ARMIA-2018” international technico-military exhibition, and the “National Security Week” conference in Moscow…
 Armenia to participate in international military and technical forum Army 2018
The demonstration of military-industrial products of the republic is planned…
Armenia defense minister travels to Moscow
At the invitation of his Russian counterpart…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news