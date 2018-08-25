News
US claims about China impacting talks with North Korea 'rrresponsible'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States' claims that China has been impacting Washington's talks with Pyongyang on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula are irresponsible and contradict the facts, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said in a statement on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

"The claims made by the US contradict the facts, they are irresponsible. We express deep concern in this regard and have already made a submission to the US side," the spokesman said.

The statement is a response to US President Donald Trump, who announced on Friday that he had told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to cancel his trip to North Korea, scheduled for next week. According to Trump, China was not helping with the denuclearization issue as much as before because of the current trade dispute between the two countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
