UN experts: All sides in Yemen may be responsible for war crimes
UN experts: All sides in Yemen may be responsible for war crimes
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UN experts made an important statement on the Abu Dhabi and Riyadh crimes against Yemen, BBC reported. 

According to the report, they “have reasonable grounds to believe that individuals in the government of Yemen and the coalition may have conducted attacks in violation of the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution that may amount to war crimes.”

Experts called on the international community to refrain from supplying arms to the conflict zone in order to reduce tension, referring to states such as the United States and UK who are selling weapons to the coalition, and to Iran, which the coalition alleges is smuggling weapons the Houthis.

In March last year, UN humanitarian organizations called the situation in Yemen “the worst humanitarian crisis in the world”. According to experts, three quarters of the country's population (more than 20 million people) need humanitarian aid.
This text available in   Русский
