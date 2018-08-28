News
Robert Kocharian: It's not just a criminal case, it's a political vendetta
Robert Kocharian: It's not just a criminal case, it's a political vendetta
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia's Second President Robert Kocharyan explained why he decided to return to the country, realizing that he could be arrested, Russian NTV reported.

"I returned, I was in Greece, I came back, completely clearly realizing that I could be arrested. It is quite obvious that people of my type do not run away from difficulties. Still, there was some kind of hope that the judicial and legal system was not completely jammed by the executive power. I came to fight for my honor and dignity," Kocharyan said.

"I came back here to defend my dignity and honor, not only because I have immunity, but also because the entire criminal case is completely made up. There is no criminal case at all," Kocharyan said, noting that he can't talk about details criminal case because of the secrecy of the investigation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
