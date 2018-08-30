News
Karabakh ombudsman meets with MEP
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – Ruben Melikyan, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), on Thursday met with a delegation, led by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Martin Sonneborn, and which is on a visit to Artsakh.

The ombudsman reflected on the institute of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh and its cooperation with the civil society as well as Diaspora Armenian organizations, the NKR ombudsman’s office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the end of the talk, Melikyan thanked the delegation for visiting Artsakh and stressed the importance of such visits, in terms of establishment and strengthening of ties between Nagorno-Karabakh and European organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
