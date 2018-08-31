News
Armenia 2nd President plans to run in snap parliamentary election
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I observe that I can become the center of the opposition pole, or one of the centers, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan said, in an interview with Armenia Sputnik radio station.

“First of all, I see, as a support, those people who remember my years of office and appreciate the successes (…) of those years,” Kocharyan noted, in particular.

The second President added that, first and foremost, he tries to pin hope on himself as well as on the people uniting around him, and who seek a real improvement in quality of life.

“I’m the person who knows what he is doing,” he stressed, above all.

Also, Robert Kocharyan announced that he will be running in the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

“If I have returned to politics, then naturally one can assume that I will participate in those elections,” he said. “Now it’s right to form, with organizational steps, the unit with which you have presented [yourself] in the political arena.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
