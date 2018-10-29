News
Wednesday
October 31
News
Noubar Afeyan: Armenia’s revolution inspired hope but hope is not enough
Noubar Afeyan: Armenia’s revolution inspired hope but hope is not enough
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s revolution inspired hope but the sole hope is not enough to achieve tangible results, American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of FAST (The Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology), told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, this requires concrete work, specific investments and government support.

 “By the example of FAST, I can note that the state and the private sector are actively cooperating to promote specific projects, and we will continue our investment activities in Armenia. As a major investor, we have always been confident here, because we served the young generation of the country,” Afeyan said during the opening of FAST new headquarters in Yerevan.

According to him, investors are interested in Armenia, but time is needed to turn this interest into specific projects.

“We see an improvement in the investment climate in Armenia, which is due to the establishment of the rule of law, but to increase investment confidence we need years of patience, and this is more important than the revolutionary changes in Armenia,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
