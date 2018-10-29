RPA deputy: Armenia lost great chance to capitalize democracy

YEREVAN. – Armenia has lost a great chance to capitalize democracy in Armenia after change of power, MP from the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told reporters.

Instead of going to the institutions and procedures, democracy is flourishing on Facebook only or at the squares and streets, if needed.

Asked whether unchanged Electoral Code would be beneficial to RPA, Ashotyan did not give a precise answer.

“It is strange that everyone is trying to explain what is in RPA’s interests. If the PM is that worried about RPA interests and political presence, he should not have led his policy in the way that RPA faced additional blows each week and each month during the latest six months. We resisted the challenges. We suffered losses, but the core of the party and ideological interests have not weakened. Our electoral interests will become clear during the elections,” he said.

Asked whether he implies that RPA decided to run in snap parliamentary elections, Ashotyan said they have no final decision yet, and the discussion is underway.