Acting PM: Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections on December 9

YEREVAN. – Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on December 9, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Thursday.

“The election is not conditioned by the interests of Civil Contract [Pashinyan-led party- ed.] or other party, the election is the choice of people, and they are to decide,” he said.

Acting PM is concerned over the fact that the snap elections will be held under the old Electoral Code after the parliament failed to approve amendments.

“However, we will have a full opportunity to secure free and fair elections. The elections to the Yerevan Council of Elders as well as local elections were held under the old Electoral Code, and no one doubted the quality,” Pashinyan emphasized.

The parliament will vote on the candidacy of a prime minister. If not elected, the parliament is considered to be dissolved, early elections are appointed.