Free Democrats party to participate in early parliamentary vote

YEREVAN. – Free Democrats party will run for the parliament, and will hold a meeting this week to decide on the format of the participation.

The party is holding talks with the liberal parties, and is open for discussions, deputy chairman of Free Democrats Anghela Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Asked whether they are likely to join the alliance with Republic party, Khachatryan said she can neither confirm, nor reject the reports at the moment.

The snap parliamentary vote is set for December 9. 2018 with the campaign starting on November 26.