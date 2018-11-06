News
Another candidate with Armenian roots runs for US Congress
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

Anthony Brindisi is one of four Armenian-American candidates for the U.S. Congress, Voice of America Armenian service reported.

“Since I have Armenian roots, I expect to raise Armenian’s concerns in Washington,” he said.

Brindisi considers his Armenian heritage to be an important part of his past. His family comes from Yedesia. They escaped the Armenian Genocide and settled in Syria, where Brindisi’s grandmother was born. Later on, they moved to the United States in the hope of starting a new life.

“This is an American dream when people come here to work and to start a family and they do succeed. I will do everything so that we remain a country that welcomes immigrants,” he says.   

In case of his victory, Anthony Brindisi plans to work with the Armenian community closely in order to move forward the issues which are of concern for Armenians. Brindisi says he will do everything for the Armenian Genocide recognition, and he has already met with the members of Congress who have Armenian roots.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
