News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Acting minister: Border tension reduced after Dushanbe arrangements
Acting minister: Border tension reduced after Dushanbe arrangements
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Tension on the border has reduced following the Dushanbe agreements between Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and acting Armenian Prime Minsietr Nikol Pashinyan, acting Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said.

“Yes, the operation line is functioning, and we immediately inform about violations so that the measures could be taken,” he said.

Asked how many times the operational line was established between the parties, Tonoyan said: “Numerous times”.

“If there are works at the front line that are aimed at improving positions, we immediately respond. If we are concerned about the movement, about some activities, engineering works that concern us or the Azerbaijani side, we are responding to stop them. Their response has been constructive so far,” he added

According to Tonoyan, there was no direct link between the leaders, however, “other person” is responsible for operational line.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE Co-Chairs received details about implementation of Dushanbe understanding
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement…
 Co-Chair: Armenia and Azerbaijan have desire to continue dialogue
Popov informed about their visit to Yerevan, Karabakh and Baku...
 Lavrov: Hardly possible to agree on Karabakh until political situation in Armenia is stable
“We welcome an agreement...
 Acting PM: What do they mean by “window of opportunity” over Artsakh issue?
“Sometimes they failed to explain it…
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs join monitoring
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule...
Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements
I can say that any solution on Karabakh has to be acceptable to the people of Armenia and Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news