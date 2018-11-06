Acting minister: Border tension reduced after Dushanbe arrangements

YEREVAN. – Tension on the border has reduced following the Dushanbe agreements between Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and acting Armenian Prime Minsietr Nikol Pashinyan, acting Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said.

“Yes, the operation line is functioning, and we immediately inform about violations so that the measures could be taken,” he said.

Asked how many times the operational line was established between the parties, Tonoyan said: “Numerous times”.

“If there are works at the front line that are aimed at improving positions, we immediately respond. If we are concerned about the movement, about some activities, engineering works that concern us or the Azerbaijani side, we are responding to stop them. Their response has been constructive so far,” he added

According to Tonoyan, there was no direct link between the leaders, however, “other person” is responsible for operational line.