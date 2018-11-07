WSJ: US awaits split Congress after midterms

Millions of US voters in the mid-term elections in November issued their first national verdict on the Donald Trump’s presidency, WSJ reported.
On November 6, midterm congressional elections were held in the US. The Democrats took the majority of seats in the House of Representatives, while the Republicans retained control of the senate. Such an outcome will check the desire of both parties — the Democrats and the Republicans — to work together after many years of a party civil war, the source noted.
The result of the vote suggests the appearance of new obstacles for the US Republican Party in the next two years of Donald Trump's tenure as US president.
Democrats will begin serious investigations into his administration and will possess leverage that will help to prevent Trump’s legislative agenda, including the fight against illegal migration.
According to the source, the results of the vote reflect the internal disagreements among the electorate that relate to the Trump’s presidency and all key issues facing the country at the moment.