News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
11 political forces are running in Armenia early elections
11 political forces are running in Armenia early elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Eleven political forces will run in Armenia’s early parliamentary elections, secretary of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Amen Smbatyan told reporters.

Two blocs and nine parties have submitted the lists by 6 p.m, he said. Among them are “My Step” bloc, “We” bloc, the Republican Party of Armenia, Prosperous Armenia party, ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Orinats Yerkir, Bright Armenia,  Sasna Tsrer party, Christian-Democratic Party, Citizens’ Decision party and National Progress party.

Smbatyan said CEC is ready for the December 9 elections.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nikol Pashinyan thanks Armenia's Parliament and Speaker for the work done
Orinats Yerkir party submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties had to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits list of candidates for early election
The list contains 152 names...
 Republican Party of Armenia submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties have to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 "We" bloc submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties have to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 New Christian Democratic Party submits its list of candidates for early election
The list is headed by political scientist Levon Shirinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news