11 political forces are running in Armenia early elections

YEREVAN. – Eleven political forces will run in Armenia’s early parliamentary elections, secretary of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Amen Smbatyan told reporters.
Two blocs and nine parties have submitted the lists by 6 p.m, he said. Among them are “My Step” bloc, “We” bloc, the Republican Party of Armenia, Prosperous Armenia party, ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Orinats Yerkir, Bright Armenia, Sasna Tsrer party, Christian-Democratic Party, Citizens’ Decision party and National Progress party.
Smbatyan said CEC is ready for the December 9 elections.