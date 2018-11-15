News
Armenia cassation court considers appeal linked to 2nd President’s remanding in custody
Armenia cassation court considers appeal linked to 2nd President’s remanding in custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Court of Cassation of Armenia is examining the appeals by the Prosecutor General and the legal defenders of second President Robert Kocharyan, and against the Court of Appeal ruling on commuting the decision to remand Kocharyan in custody.

The Court of Cassation is considering the case within a reasonable timeframe.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On July 27, Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision. But on August 13, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom on the grounds that he had presidential immunity.

Both the Prosecutor General’s Office and the defense, however, appealed this decision. In addition, the defense argued that there were other grounds too for the release of their client.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the then recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
This text available in   Հայերեն
