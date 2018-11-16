News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Mnatsakanyan: Armenia received no offers from US on arms purchase
Mnatsakanyan: Armenia received no offers from US on arms purchase
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia has not received offers from the United States on its arms purchase, Armenian acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to TASS.

His remark came in response to comment on the US security adviser John Bolton’s statement over the possibility for Armenia to acquire US arms, while the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian side would consider such an opportunity if a favorable offer was received.

According to Mnatsakanyan, Armenia has not received offers from the United States in this regard.

“In addition, our country is in a very sensitive region, as there is an unresolved conflict, and the achievement of peace and stability, as well as an atmosphere conducive to the establishment of peace, are very important for us. The arms race under these circumstances is an extremely dangerous phenomenon,” the acting FM noted adding “when we express dissatisfaction with the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan, we simply cannot treat this as a business deal, but as a weapon that takes the lives of our compatriots, our soldiers, and the civilian population.”

According to him, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict primarily concerns people- about 150 thousand people’s physical security- and Armenia will continue to do its best to ensure their existential security.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US embassy supports Career and Entrepreneurship Fair in Yerevan
“The Armenian economy has great potential to grow and diversify…
 US embassy: Armenia is a friend, pressure campaign is meant to change Iran’s bad behavior
The United States look forward to continued cooperation with Armenia…
 Anthony Brindisi is third Armenian American to serve in Congress
Anthony's great grandparents were born in Mardin…
 US official: Armenia is an optimistic country today
Kent said people in Armenia realized that the country needs positive changes...
 Another candidate with Armenian roots runs for US Congress
Brindisi considers his Armenian heritage to be an important part of his past...
 Pashinyan: Meeting with Bolton was a big diplomatic achievement
There was not a single point that could leave the Armenian people worried...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news