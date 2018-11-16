Mnatsakanyan: Armenia received no offers from US on arms purchase

Armenia has not received offers from the United States on its arms purchase, Armenian acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to TASS.

His remark came in response to comment on the US security adviser John Bolton’s statement over the possibility for Armenia to acquire US arms, while the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian side would consider such an opportunity if a favorable offer was received.

According to Mnatsakanyan, Armenia has not received offers from the United States in this regard.

“In addition, our country is in a very sensitive region, as there is an unresolved conflict, and the achievement of peace and stability, as well as an atmosphere conducive to the establishment of peace, are very important for us. The arms race under these circumstances is an extremely dangerous phenomenon,” the acting FM noted adding “when we express dissatisfaction with the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan, we simply cannot treat this as a business deal, but as a weapon that takes the lives of our compatriots, our soldiers, and the civilian population.”

According to him, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict primarily concerns people- about 150 thousand people’s physical security- and Armenia will continue to do its best to ensure their existential security.