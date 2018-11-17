Trump on Acosta's press pass: If he misbehaves, we’ll throw him out

The US President Donald Trump told Fox News he intended to “throw out” CNN journalist Jim Acosta if he misbehaves.
According to him, it’s not a big deal, the the four ruled out to restore Jim Acosta’s press pass.
“Yeah, its fine, I mean it’s not a big deal. What they said, though, is that we have to create rules and regulations for conduct etc. etc. We’re doing that, were going to write them up right now. It’s not a big deal and if he misbehaves, we’ll throw him out or we’ll stop the news conference,” Trump said.
According to him, nobody believes First Amendment more than the US President does and “if I think somebody is acting out of sort, I will leave.”