Yerevan hosts conference on Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan

A scientific-practical conference titled “Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan. Political, cultural and social issues 30 years after” kicked off on Saturday in the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.
The participants of the conference are the representatives of the scientific and analytical field, the expert community, political scientists, leaders of public organizations and participants of the events from 30 years ago.
The participants are expected to discuss the reasons that led to the tragic events of 1988-1990, the processes that took place before, during and after these events, as well as the integration processes related to the involvement of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, currently living in Armenia, in the social and cultural life of the country.