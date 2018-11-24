News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 24
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Yerevan hosts conference on Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan
Yerevan hosts conference on Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A scientific-practical conference titled “Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan. Political, cultural and social issues 30 years after” kicked off on Saturday in the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

The participants of the conference are the representatives of the scientific and analytical field, the expert community, political scientists, leaders of public organizations and participants of the events from 30 years ago.

The participants are expected to discuss the reasons that led to the tragic events of 1988-1990, the processes that took place before, during and after these events, as well as the integration processes related to the involvement of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, currently living in Armenia, in the social and cultural life of the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan are successors of liberated lands in Karabakh
But they have not been represented at the negotiation process, as injured party…
 Armenia Cabinet: Refugees and asylum seekers must have right for free legal aid
There is no precise forecast on the flow of refugees...
 Karabakh official: Azerbaijani side obstinately ignores issue of Armenian refugees
According to Babayan, the data presented by the Azerbaijani side “regarding over 1 mln refugees” are strongly exaggerated...
 Refugees: Madrid Principles violate rights of Azerbaijani Armenians
In her words, the so-called Madrid Principles are again discussed on the international platform today...
 Main problem of Armenia refugees from Azerbaijani SSR is accommodation
"The conditions in dormitories are terrible especially in winter,” Avagyan said...
 28 years pass since Armenian pogroms in Sumgait
According to official data alone, 32 Armenian residents of this Azerbaijani town were killed, and hundreds of others suffered severe injuries and became disabled…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news