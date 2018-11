Iraqi security forces eliminated on Monday ISIS high-ranking leader known as Katkut, the US coalition said in a statement.

The terrorist was eliminated in Salah al Din province, Al-Masdar reported.

“Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve’s partner, the Iraqi Security Forces eliminated an ISIS [Daesh] fighter and senior leader known as ‘Katkut,’ during an operation on Nov. 21, in Salah ad Din province, Iraq,” the release said.