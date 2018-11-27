Renowned Istanbul Armenian photographer, the late Ara Güler’s works to be exhibited in 5 countries

The works of famous Istanbul Armenian photographer, the late Ara Güler, will be exhibited at the best showrooms in five countries.
By order of the president, Turkish authorities are carrying out activities toward having Güler’s photos exhibited in New York, London, Paris, Rome, Munich and Berlin, Milliyet newspaper reported.
Ara Güler was born on August 16, 1928 in Istanbul.
Güler, who was recognized as “Photographer of the Century” and was also known as the “Eye of Istanbul,” had begun his photojournalism career in 1950.
Ara Güler had photographed numerous world-renowned personalities, and he had received many Turkish and international awards and titles.
Güler passed away on October 17, aged 90.