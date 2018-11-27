Armenian PM: How could I send my son to Karabakh if I were to hand over lands?

YEREVAN. – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said he is the only leader of Armenia whose son not only joined the army but also is serving in Artsakh.
Speaking during his campaign rally, Pashinyan spoke about his position on the Karabakh issue.
“How could I send my son to serve in Nagorno-Karabakh if I were to hand over any lands there? Even the sons of Karabakh’s leaders have not served in Karabakh or in any army at all. So they are the defenders of Karabakh and we are the ones to hand it over? We will do our best to protect the rights of our people in Karabakh case”, said PM, adding that whoever is on Karabakh’s side should be with his government and his alliance.
Pashinyan also promised that his alliance would work hard to solve every single economic problem of Armenia.