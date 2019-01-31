Los Angeles police reveal footage of Armenian school incident

Los Angeles police has revealed a footage as video surveillance captured a suspect targeting Armenian schools with Turkish Flags, LAPD Blog reported.
According to the police, suspect is approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was in a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
As reported earlier, Turkish flags were hung early Tuesday morning at two Armenian schools in the San Fernando Valley, prompting a police investigation. The hanging of flags were being investigated as a possible hate crime.