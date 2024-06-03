Diplomat: This movement is led by the Armenian Apostolic Church but it is not a church movement

This is neither a pro-Russian nor a pro-Western movement, but a pro-Armenian national movement led by the Armenian Apostolic Church. Ambassador Ruben Karapetyan told this to reporters during Monday’s march in Yerevan—and led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement of Armenia.
"But we must understand that this is not a church movement either because this is a movement of struggle for statehood. When the state weakens, the church takes upon itself that responsibility and pushes forward," Karapetyan added.
Commenting to the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process, the diplomat said as follows, in particular: "This movement started by the fact that an unconstitutional, illegal, one-sided process is taking place. We have talked little about this, that this also contradicts the international norms. This message must be conveyed clearly to the forces that are criticizing.
The second important thing is peace, which is manipulated by the [Armenian] authorities. Peace is negotiations when diplomats speak, the cannons fall silent. Do we [i.e. Armenia] have diplomacy or not? Is there such a process? Or is this a process of unilaterally solving certain geopolitical problems at the expense of Armenia? If so, Armenia should have sat at the [negotiating] table with its preconditions, putting forward its conditions. We don't see it all. Therefore, with this practice, the war becomes much closer than the apparent peace."
The protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. Leading a respective march of protest from Tavush to Yerevan on May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, then Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on PM Nikol Pashinyan to resign.