First truck arrives in Armenia from China within Crossroads of Peace project framework
First truck arrives in Armenia from China within Crossroads of Peace project framework
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Within the framework of the Crossroads of Peace project launched by the Armenian government, the first truck from Shanghai, China arrived in Armenia’s capital of Yerevan on May 31, passing through the territories of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran. This shipment from China to Armenia took about 20 days, Armenpress reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbaev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Armenia Muhammetnyyaz Mashalov, and Ambassador of Armenia to Uzbekistan Aram Grigoryan were on hand at the official welcoming of the first truck.

"The government of the Republic of Armenia has always underscored the efforts being made in the direction of the implementation of transport interconnections and regional infrastructure projects," the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia said regarding this event.

The ministry added that appropriate mechanisms have been developed in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
