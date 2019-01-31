Expert: Authorities must accept existence of free media in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The new authorities must accept there is free media phenomenon in Armenia, political scientist Aghasi Yenokyan told reporters on Thursday. According to him, the new authorities accuse media of being biased.

“However, they forget that the media has always criticized the authorities, even the former authorities,” the expert added. Touching upon the March 1 case, the expert noted that the public still has questions in this regard.

“Now the authorities are focused on Armenian ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case, but we still do not know who opened the fire and killed the citizens,” he said.

According to him, the second president of Armenia is accused of violating the article which did not exist back in 2008. Asked to comment on politician Mher Yeghiazaryan’s death—who died in a prison in Armenia following a hunger strike, the expert noted that he went on the hunger strike in order to draw attention to himself, however, the public was not informed about it.

“The authorities are responsible for his death,” the expert concluded.

Inmate Mher Yeghiazaryan, Vice-Chairman of Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party, was on a hunger strike for 44 days at the Nubarashen penitentiary in capital city Yerevan, but he had ended the hunger strike on January 17.

On January 26 at around 6:15am, however, an ambulance was called to the prison because 51-year-old Yeghiazaryan’s health had sharply grown worse; and at around 6։35am, he was pronounced dead.